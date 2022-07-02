Life In The Fast Lane!

This is a busy month in Marbella with temperatures and tourism reaching frenetic levels. Accordingly, we have striven to deliver an issue packed with content, to offer you some diversion.

Water features strongly with Deep Dive Dubai, Diving on the Coast, and an introduction to Say Marbella’s spectacular yachts, which are like sports cars on water. For those on dry land, see our spotlight on the stylish McLaren Artura Hybrid and a presentation of the new Rosso Corsa Ferrari showroom in San Pedro.

We report on the much anticipated Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, and find out how Dunique is making waves in the real estate market for its unique location, design and lifestyle.

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world”

Robin Williams

Have a look at some of the world’s tallest buildings with unusual features and consider experiencing Istanbul, where East meets West across the Bosphorus strait.

Elsewhere, we interview prolific actor, Jake Gyllenhaal, and marvel at The Art of Menswear, a fascinating exhibition of flamboyant fashion currently being staged at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.

Lastly, do not miss visiting Ocean Club this summer as it marks its 15th anniversary.

Happy reading!