Welcome to the most manic month of the year here in Marbella. We suggest you try to remain cool in the heat and bustle and, to help you do so, pour yourself something fresh and take time out with this month’s Essential which, rather like the Coast, is completely chocka.

Starting with technology, check out the impressive stance of the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, find out what ticks with the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 re-releases, and marvel at the sleek lines of some of the latest super yachts. We also bring you the top 5 smart phones, a report on Andalucía Smart City Cluster, and we feature Sunhouse 360º.

Come with us on a trip to majestic Milan, experience the thrill of self-drive safaris, and read about the exploits of Magellan, who set sail from Sevilla 500 years ago this month to circumnavigate the globe.

People abound in this issue, with profiles of Tom Cruise, interviews with equine guru Alejandro Barrionuevo and top sommelier Julio César García Valdés, and a preview of Tarrentino’s much-hyped Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, featuring a multi-stellar cast.

Other highlights to look out for include Gourmet Chocolate, AALTO Interior Design, and Guess Summer Fashion.

Finally, for summer dining full of flair, we suggest Finca Cortesin Club de Playa and La Reserva Beach.