This month, we set sail with a look at new protocols and new ships in the luxury cruising sector, from world cruising expert, David Wishart. We also take a trip to get away from it all at Richard Branson’s Necker Island tropical paradise, stopping off en route at the Four Seasons Madrid for some classical pampering. Live music events are back and intrepid concert fanatic, Giles Brown, brings us a hilarious look behind the scenes in Excess All Areas.

“AUGUST IS LIKE THE SUNDAY OF SUMMER” KELLY DWYER

If you would like to stock up on some designer wear at knock down prices, spend a day at McArthur Glen beside Plaza Mayor on the way to Málaga. On the other side of Marbella, acquaint yourself with the stunning new Nido Beach Club, from the Mosh Group. Cars don’t come much cooler than the perfectly formed Ferrari Roma, featured in these pages, and don’t miss our twin décor features on Ambience Home Design and Femont Galvan Designer Swimming Pools.

Elsewhere, check out the stunning Guess Summer Swimwear Collection, review recent film releases and hot new series, and come with us to sample the latest venues at the Marbella Club and Puente Romano Hotels. ENJOY!