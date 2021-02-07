Good Times Ahead!

In talking with clients recently, there’s a general consensus that things are going to improve and Marbella is set to benefit both from visitors when travelling is green lighted and from those seeking to purchase property here – these have always been the twin drivers of the local economy.

To keep your mind free of woes meanwhile, we at essential will endeavour to bring you a feast of editorial content to consume at your leisure encapsulated, as always, within these aesthetically pleasing pages.

Keeping it local, we relive the sensations of Andalucía, reinforce how Marbella is good for your health, learn why the Costa del Sol remains an investors favourite in 2021, and enjoy a leisurely lunch at popular dining venue, Divot.

Further afield, we reminisce on great travel adventures combining Australia and New Zealand, focus on some of the planet’s landmark organic architecture, and savour the safety and refinement of the sumptuous Ritz-Carlton, Abama resort in Tenerife.

Elsewhere, we investigate Love in Times of Covid, marvel at the stunning lines of the outstanding Maserati MC20, brighten-up with Windfall Contemporary Crystal Lighting, and suave it out with the slick new ski-inspired collection from Casablanca.