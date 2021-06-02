June is the gateway to summer, with the temperatures ramping up, the end of the school year, and visitors arriving on our sunny shores. We bring you an issue that’s full of ideas for bringing joy into your life in June. If you haven’t yet planned a break, and feel you are in need of one, have a look at our recommendations for a rejuvenating retreat.

“The trick is to enjoy life. Don’t wish away your days, waiting for better ones ahead” – Marjorie Pay Hinckley

In these pages, we report on new venues that are already shaping up to be iconic, like the Ikos Andalusia, Manuka on the Golden Mile, and The Beach Club Higuerón. This month we have an extravaganza of football to look forward to with the kick off of the Euros, one year later than planned – we preview the best of the action.

Don’t miss our exotic features on Remembering Wildlife and Moooi’s Extinct Animals Collection. We also bring you Luxurious Lounges, Melissa Odabash Swimwear, and MasterClass from David Rogier. Enjoy!