Jumping July

It’s here, it’s now, it’s hot and it’s cool! Summer is finally fully upon us, blinding us in its intensity. It’s time to get out and feel the sun on your face and the wind in your hair – for inspiration, check out some amazingly beautiful beaches in this issue.

We also feature the stunning Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, ushering a new era in ultra-luxury cruising, and back on land, consider staying at the equally sublime Finca Cortesin resort.

“JULY IS A BLIND DATE WITH SUMMER” HAL BORLAND

Did you know that Jaguar has pledged to convert their entire fleet to electric by 2025? If the new 2021 Jaguar I-Pace is a statement of what’s to come, then bring it on!

Following the landmark report on Investing in Whisky back in December 2019, one of our most requested articles ever, we update on why there has never been a better time to invest in Scotch in 2021.

Elsewhere, don’t miss our exclusive interview with double Brit Award-winner, Dua Lipa, and our twin design features on Gallotti&Radice and Spa Loungers.

Finally, indulge in some medal-winning wines from Bodega Inurrieta and, for a beach club that will fulfil all your dreams, look no further than Ocean Club in Marbella. Read on!