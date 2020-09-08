Over the past few years Antima has earned a name as a boutique developer specialised in creating properties that not only look beautiful but also make you feel special. An Antima villa is so much more than just a house; it’s an experience to relish – and Villa Jazmin is the perfect example of a philosophy of development born out of a passion for design and detailed consideration for the quality of life.
A Love of Design
You may have heard of Antima, or even seen some of its properties, but until you’ve stepped into an Antima house and experienced the light, the décor, the treatment of proportions and above all, felt the ambience, it’s hard to know just how special these homes are.
It all revolves around design; a love of design, be it in the form of architecture, interior decoration, furniture design, lighting, landscaping and technical installations in a process where everything is important, from colour tones and textures to proportions, light, materials and the advanced technologies applied to offer comfort, security and functionality.
If an Antima home is the product of loving dedication to the above, then the starting point is the concept, and this is where the company begins to stand out from the crowd. Not overtly commercial nor interested in scaling up its operations, Antima is a bespoke developer specialising in finding the finest locations and homes, and converting them into timeless villas that offer the latest comfort and sophistication while also retaining elements of character that connect the property with its surroundings. “We choose projects that satisfy a strict list of 19 requirements and that feel right to us,” says founder John Brendmoe.
Crafting Bespoke Villas in Marbella and Beyond
“If we’re excited about it, we know that the many hours of hard work and dedication we’ll put into creating an Antima product to be proud of will be reflected in the end result.” The beautiful villas already bearing the Antima name showcase an approach to development that is grounded in the product – the home – not the need to sell something.
For this reason, the sense of perfectionism and creative passion that goes into the process produces properties that sell themselves, for they are outstanding in concept, design, execution, decoration and detail. More than this, the elements are brought together so beautifully that they exude the ultimate ambience you’re looking for in a luxury home.
Villa Jazmin is a perfect example. Situated in a peaceful gated community that is an oasis of privacy between Aloha Gardens and Las Brisas, the plot is hard to better while the home itself is modern refinement and comfort personified, lovingly blended with authentic Marbella-Mediterranean touches. That this is a property of quality and distinction is visible as soon as you enter, following a stone pathway to an entrance rich in Zen-inspired detail that sets the tone for the villa’s atmosphere.
Don’t get me wrong, this is neither a Buddhist temple nor does it have the ambience of a spa; Villa Jazmin is a sophisticated contemporary villa with timeless style, but passing through a hallway flanked by Zen-style patios with 300-year old cork oaks creates a sense of wellbeing and ease that continues throughout the house.
A Home You Want to Be In
Not only does Antima “build homes that we would love to live in ourselves,” but in the case of Villa Jazmin the developer has done just that, and as a result this immaculate property really does feel like a home and not a showroom. Symmetry and natural light prevail, noble natural materials add textural delight, while the views over the garden and the greenery surrounding Las Brisas make the heart glad.
For all its size and grandeur, this is a villa whose volumes are broken down to create a succession of interconnected spaces that feel open-plan yet also offer a great many cosy areas – by the fireplace, in the lounge, the comfortable sitting area near the kitchen, and of course the inviting dining table near it.
All the rooms enjoy natural light, views over greenery and access to terraced areas, large and luxuriant as well as small and intimate. There is a wealth of visual detail that leaves much to be discovered and enjoyed, with bedrooms, dressing areas and bathrooms each having their own character and style.
The ground floor level also features a private office and a delightful spa with Himalaya salt swimming pool, sauna, steam bath, changing and relaxing facilities, complete with retractable roof and fireplace. A few steps away is another one of the delightful little patios that offer natural air circulation with or without mosquito nets drawn. Sitting here, surrounded by the ever-present gentle trickling of water features, you’ll find yourself drifting into a world of wellbeing.
The Home As Your Private Paradise
John speaks of the ‘Low Shoulders’ concept in Antima homes, namely that it should be a place where you can relax, feel safe, enjoy and be yourself. Besides being beautifully styled and fitted with the finest comforts you could wish for, Antima homes such as Villa Jazmin also contain first-class non-intrusive security and take sustainability in everything from natural airflow, insulation, energy-efficient systems, the choice of materials and even mosquito-repelling cashmere throws to a new level.
The property also has its own organic vegetable garden with historic 18th century greenhouse, and the master bedroom not only boasts a luxurious his and hers bathroom, but also its own private in and outdoor sections.
It is this kind of individuality that marks all the Antima homes, such as the perspective views from the corridor that are such a stunning design feature in Villa Victoria, one of the latest of a series of projects that range from Los Angeles apartments and the Alexandra V yacht to Marbella villas that are already becoming timeless icons.
This is a family business in which Sander is the commercial project leader and Synne is a skilled designer who not only works with top decorator and designer, Helene Hennie, in the home décor, but also designs the furnishings that are made-to-measure and installed by the company’s own team of master craftsmen and women.
This collaboration is also set to produce Antima’s very own collection of indoor and outdoor furniture, designed by Helene and Synne and hand-manufactured by the Antima team. It’s the result of a growing call for Antima’s uniquely Scandinavian-Mediterranean furnishing and decoration touch, which is now available online through the Antima Living brand – both in the form of individual decorative items or full interior design projects.
The Beauty Of New Beginnings
That Antima has a philosophy, a way of working, is undeniable, and it has been the foundation of the firm’s success, but within this each individual project represents a new beginning, for in creating beautiful, one-off homes the team reinterprets its design ethic in a multitude of possible ways, each unique and grounded in the plot, its heritage and possibilities.
“In many properties we leave original elements in, such as grand doors, wood-beamed ceilings and of course ancient trees,” says Synne. This is also the case in Villa Jazmin, where the transversal hallway that forms the main point of distribution in the home is crowned by beautifully restored Moroccan ceilings that simply add lustre to the contemporary style of the house.
The lower level of the property is not dark; quite the opposite, this is an intimate, inviting space whose open-plan leisure room with games area and cinema flanked by a professional studio and modern wine cellar are either ideal for watching movies or – at the opening of the curtains – reveal a sunny patio terrace that floods the area with light.
“We chose to keep the integrity of the main house intact by not adding guest rooms here,” says Sander, “and instead placed them above the garages, not unlike a classical stable house.” This ensures optimal privacy for guest and host alike, for the former step out of their apartments onto a private terrace with swimming pool and straight up to the airy gymnasium rich in inspiring garden and golf views.
Though large and luxurious, modern and impressive, and endowed with the latest refinements, Villa Jazmin is not only a timelessly styled, opulent villa but above all a wonderful home that offers its occupants the ultimate expression of lifestyle, quality and wellbeing in a personal oasis at the heart of Nueva Andalucía.
