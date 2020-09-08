A Love of Design

You may have heard of Antima, or even seen some of its properties, but until you’ve stepped into an Antima house and experienced the light, the décor, the treatment of proportions and above all, felt the ambience, it’s hard to know just how special these homes are.

It all revolves around design; a love of design, be it in the form of architecture, interior decoration, furniture design, lighting, landscaping and technical installations in a process where everything is important, from colour tones and textures to proportions, light, materials and the advanced technologies applied to offer comfort, security and functionality.

If an Antima home is the product of loving dedication to the above, then the starting point is the concept, and this is where the company begins to stand out from the crowd. Not overtly commercial nor interested in scaling up its operations, Antima is a bespoke developer specialising in finding the finest locations and homes, and converting them into timeless villas that offer the latest comfort and sophistication while also retaining elements of character that connect the property with its surroundings. “We choose projects that satisfy a strict list of 19 requirements and that feel right to us,” says founder John Brendmoe.