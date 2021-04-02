April Allure

This month, we get motoring with our take on Ravishing Road Trips, an exposé of the most expensive cars ever sold at auction, and an exclusive interview with Lewis Hamilton as the new F1 season takes the chequered flag.

Art also features prominently in these pages, with a feature on the Art of Hotel Photography and a scandalous report on modern art theft.

If you have any doubts about Marbella’s future, you can dispel them at once when you read about the multi-million hotel investment projects that are taking shape on our doorstep. Property is also on the rise, as can be seen from our article on House Hunting in Times of Covid.

Where home-buying​ goes, décor follows, and we bring you twin features on SANDON’s new online luxury furniture launch and the inviting Drop Spa – now who wouldn’t want one of these?

Finally, we head to Ta-Kumi for a gourmet experience to treasure, and we enjoy a very entertaining tasting session trying several recently-honoured Spanish wines. Enjoy the Marbella sunshine!