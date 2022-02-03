The Month of Love

Fit some fun into your life with 70s Rock music, a test drive in the new BMW i4 EV Sports Saloon, and a host of new films and series to immerse yourself in.

Consider indulging yourself at the Fijian paradise of Lacaula Island in the Melanesian Pacific. Check out the trailblazing Spring/Summer Collection from London-based menswear designer, Kaushik Velendra

“Let us welcome February and take every chance to show love to all we meet” Anonymous

Meet two prestigious CEOs: Paul Bramley of MFG Group, responsible for some of the most outstanding properties in the Marbella area, and Jan Peterson of Bo Concept, who are merging timeless classics with contemporary new design.

Find out about trending topic the Metaverse and virtual fitness technology Apps, Kinomap and iFit, and see why NARS is so highly regarded and how CBD is such a versatile healer.

When in Málaga, a visit to Vino Mio, in front of the Cervantes theatre, is highly recommended and, if you don’t know the region, it’s time to remedy that by sampling a bottle of Priorat.