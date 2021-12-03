As we draw to the end of a year which has seen a real recovery in Spain’s tourism industry and a surge in property purchases at the higher end of the market locally, we can look forward to a festive season to enjoy to the max.

To help you settle into a suitable frame off mind, see our spreads on Christmas Décor Inspiration, Xmas Shopping and MJM Gems. We also feature Chanel Nº5 in its centenary year and the funky Zara Pet Collection.

“Of all the months of the year there is not a month one half so welcome to the young, or so full of happy associations, as the last month of the year” Charles Dickens

Join us on a holiday of a lifetime in the magnificent Maldives and check into some of London’s top new hotels. Meanwhile, luxury car enthusiasts will be in motoring nirvana with our twin reports on Rolls-Royce and the Lamborghini Ultimae.

Christmas is a time of giving and they don’t come much more altruistic than Keanu Reeves, as you will discover from our exclusive with the respected star, coinciding with the much-awaited release of The Matrix Resurrections.

With some free time looming, we bring you enticing new films to watch and some cool new series to immerse yourself in, as well as top reads and music news.

Finally, for some cosseting that will warm your soul, line yourself up for some indulgence par excellence at Los Bandidos in the Port.

ENJOY!