In this inspiring issue we take you on a Nice adventure, while admiring a newly reformed Iberian house en route. We also feature the award winners from the recently revealed World’s Best Vineyards.

On a more sober note, the UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Glasgow, which is of vital import for our future. We are all hoping for some decisive action.

“NOVEMBER AT ITS BEST – WITH A SORT OF DELIGHTFUL MENACE IN THE AIR” ANNE BOSWORTH GREENE

Closer to home, we enjoy a stopover at the new Icon Malabar in Málaga and see first hand why COA Marbella is destined for great things. Following her soaring success in The Queen’s Gambit, we find out what makes Anya Taylor-Joy tick.

The Celica was many a driver’s favourite back in the 80s – check out its impressive modern day incarnation, the Toyota Supra. Elsewhere, we are stunned by the value of celebrity brand cosmetics and astounded by the sheer elegance of new brand Giodoro, adorning this month’s cover.

ENJOY!