And so begins one of the nicest times of the year in Marbella and this month’s issue celebrates that.

With the crowds having eased, along with the heat and humidity, this is the perfect month to experience some of the sensual pleasures on our doorstep and we suggest a number of gourmet tasting tours to whet your appetite. And if you feel like a break in superb surroundings, reserve a few nights at the magnificent new SO/ Sotogrande.

“MAKE IT A SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER”

There are some phenomenal concepts in this edition: check out the inspirational Earth 300, Dr. Tim Errington’s article on Longevity, and our in-depth feature on Greenpeace which marks its 50th anniversary this September. We also report on the Space and Underwater Tourism Summit taking place in Marbella this month.

Among copious columns of further content, don’t miss the creative digital art compositions from Luisa Azevedo, a spectacular beachfront villa courtesy of Engel & Völkers, and tailored fashion for men from Udeshi. Finally, read about Casino Marbella’s new Gastro Bar, and try some highly-recommended award-winning cava and white wine.

ENJOY!