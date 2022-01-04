A Hopeful New Year

In a month that tends to make us take stock of what kind of shape we’re in, our articles on the effects of fast food on health, the benefits of pet ownership, and modern saunas may aid this process.

Jason Momoa also enlightens us on his fitness regime and we review a new book on the 35 Best Walks Around Marbella.

Half way through the Dubai Expo, we bring you exciting sustainable innovations being showcased in some of its pavilions and we visit The Sustainable City – the first Net Zero Energy city in Dubai.

“Love is the bridge between you and everything” Rumi

Málaga features prominently in this issue, with a triple focus on the new five star Only YOU hotel, an interview with Cristophe Erni, CEO of Juice Technology, who has recently chosen the city for its entry into Spain, and a report on its booming property market.

Finally, for a spot of much needed diversion, don’t miss our previews of hot new films and series releases, going for a burn in the new Tesla S Plaid, and our lively evening out at Mosh Fun Kitchen.

Enjoy!