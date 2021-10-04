Welcome to our October edition which is packed with colour and essential reading.

Our lead features uncover the eco touristic paradise of Costa Rica and the six months of wonder in store at the Dubai Expo. We focus on sustainability in the fashion industry and indulge ourselves at La Ciudadela de Marbella’s new boutique hotels.

At long last he’s back and we preview Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 in No Time To Die which we will all be watching this month. We also profile his co-star, Ana de Armas, who has been chosen to portray Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, due for release in 2022.

“MY FAVOURITE COLOUR IS AUTUMN”

Check out the streamlined perfection of the McLaren Speedtail, one of the most powerful road cars ever constructed, and if you have been wondering about Ares Modena, now occupying the iconic premises facing the Puerto Banús entry barrier, our interview with CEO, Dany Bahar will reveal all.

In similar fashion, Insparya’s International Medical Director, Dr. Carlos Portinha, enlightens us on his company’s breakthrough hair treatments, available at their impressive premises at Río Verde.

Elsewhere, we bring you awe-inspiring architecture, dynamic décor, funky fashion, great gourmet options, prestigious property developments and winsome wines.

ENJOY!